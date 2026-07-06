Abbosbek Fayzullayev's intimate wedding sparks discussion among fans! (video)

Footage from the wedding and the "kelin salom" (bride's greeting) ceremony of Uzbek footballer Abbosbek Fayzullayev has circulated on social media.

The footage shows that the wedding ceremony was held in an intimate and family-oriented atmosphere. The footballer's fans have been sending their sincere wishes to the young couple, wishing them happiness and harmony.

Social media users have paid particular attention to the fact that the ceremony was held without extravagance. While some interpreted this as the footballer's personal choice, others positively received the decision to hold a simple and modest wedding.

Reports circulating suggest that although Abbosbek Fayzullayev had the means to host a grand wedding, he personally preferred to hold the ceremony in an intimate format. However, neither the footballer himself nor his close associates have provided an official statement regarding this.