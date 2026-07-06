As the World Cup knockout stages heat up, the "big games" behind the scenes are shaking the football world more than the action on the pitch. At the center of it all are US national team forward Folarin Balogun and FIFA President Gianni Infantino!

We explain the sequence of events that led to this major scandal in simple, fan-friendly terms.

What is the problem? The "red card" that broke the market

The US national team faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, where striker Folarin Balogun received a red card and was sent off. According to football rules, he was automatically suspended for the next match — the quarter-final against Belgium.

But unexpectedly, FIFA made an unbelievable decision: Balogun's suspension was postponed for a year! This meant he was free to play in the crucial match against Belgium.

White House interference and the Donald Trump factor

So why did FIFA make such a risky and unfair decision? Insider reports suggest that high-level politics are at the heart of the situation.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that the US administration (the White House) reached out directly to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to save their player.

Another well-known journalist, Romain Molina, openly called it: “A decision made to please Donald Trump” The fact that rules were trampled upon just to ensure the host nation's star player could participate in the most important stage of the playoffs has outraged the football community.

UEFA's harsh statement: "A red line has been crossed!"

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) could not stand by and declared war on FIFA. The organization issued an official press release assessing the situation as follows:

“By suspending the automatic one-match ban following the red card shown to Balogun for a year, a red line has been crossed. If the guardians of the rules (FIFA) no longer guarantee their integrity, the game itself is at risk, and trust in the competition wanes... We express our lack of confidence in such an unprecedented and unjustifiable decision.”

What do football legends say?

Not only executives, but the most famous figures in football are also in shock:

Sepp Blatter (Former FIFA President): “If the US President interferes in the affairs of the organization and a player's suspension is suddenly lifted, the question arises: Where are you heading, FIFA?”

Jürgen Klopp (Future coach of the German national team): “Football is not theirs, it is our game! These two people (Trump and Infantino) who don't understand anything about football should not be deciding such matters. It was a clear red card, there can be no two opinions. Rules are rules for everyone!”

Wayne Rooney (Former England forward): “Infantino should be ashamed of this decision. The sporting principle is being called into question here. If I were the US opponent (Belgium), I would be furious!”

Coup plan: Will Infantino be removed from the throne in 2027?

This scandal was the final straw for world football leaders. Although Infantino took charge of FIFA in 2016, he had been re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

Now the situation has changed. According to insider Romain Molina, not only Europe (UEFA) but also football federations from other continents are tired of such "games" by Infantino. They have started preparing a strong alternative candidate for the 2027 FIFA presidential election. The goal is one: to remove Gianni Infantino from the leadership of the International Federation of Association Football!

In all likelihood, after the 2026 World Cup concludes, a real "bloody" battle will begin in football politics. Whether sporting principles can prevail over political interests remains to be seen.