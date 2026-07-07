Gigabyte introduces the affordable Eagle GL6J gaming laptop

Gigabyte, a leading brand in the computer technology market, has unveiled its new Eagle GL6J model. This laptop is designed as an affordable solution for gaming enthusiasts, combining a modern design with hardware from the previous generation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The most notable aspect of the device is its graphics power. According to ixbt.com, the Eagle GL6J model offers users a choice between two video cards: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop or the slightly older GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop. It is worth noting that the RTX 4050 variant has an advantage not only in high performance but also in its support for frame generation (DLSS 3) technology.

Technical specifications and performance

The "heart" of the laptop is the AMD Ryzen 5 7533HS processor. Although this processor is based on the Zen 3 architecture and is not the latest generation, it provides sufficient power for games and daily tasks. The device is equipped with a 16-inch, 1200p resolution display, and a 165 Hz refresh rate guarantees smooth gameplay.

Gigabyte has been quite generous regarding memory. Users will have the opportunity to expand the RAM up to 64 GB and the SSD storage up to 4 TB. Such specifications are usually characteristic of high-end laptops, which increases the competitiveness of the Eagle GL6J.

Chassis and connectivity

The laptop weighs 2.2 kg, and its thickness ranges from 20 mm to 24 mm. A 61 Wh battery ensures the device's autonomous operation. The following ports are available for connecting external devices:

RJ45 network port;

HDMI video output;

Two USB 3.2 and one USB 2.0 port;

Modern USB-C 3.2 port.

For wireless communication, the Wi-Fi 6E standard is implemented, ensuring stable internet speeds. In the Uzbekistan market, this laptop may attract the attention of students and users looking for a budget gaming device due to its price-to-quality ratio.

In conclusion, the Gigabyte Eagle GL6J is intended for those looking for a reliable and highly expandable laptop that is not necessarily ultra-powerful. The use of older components has helped lower the device's price, which could be a decisive factor for many buyers in the current economic climate.