Is the Netflix era coming to an end: Why the binge-watching culture is in crisis

Netflix, the platform that once popularized the tradition of binge-watching series worldwide, is now mired in serious problems. Recent data shows that viewers are leaving the platform without waiting for the second season of their favorite shows. This situation indicates not only issues with content quality but also a fundamental shift in modern digital consumption culture. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to a report published by Bloomberg, the cooling of user interest in popular shows is linked to several factors. First, Netflix is unexpectedly canceling many projects, and second, the gap between seasons has become too long. Most importantly, the platform has focused on producing content based on algorithms, relegating art and creative approaches to the background. This is causing viewers to lose their emotional connection to projects.

Victory over traditional television and new rivals

When Netflix released all episodes of the series "House of Cards" in one day in 2013, it was a true revolution. The ability to watch without commercials and without weekly waiting kept people glued to their screens. At that time, the company's main competitor was traditional cable television. By 2025, according to Nielsen data, streaming formats surpassed broadcast and cable television for the first time, achieving an absolute victory. However, this victory did not bring peace to Netflix.

Today, Netflix is not competing with traditional TV, but with short-form video platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Reels. Modern users prefer endless, free short videos over spending hours on a series. This makes the "binge-watching" model look like an outdated format and a relic of the past.

When numbers speak: The leadership of YouTube and TikTok

According to statistics provided by eMarketer analysts, the time TikTok users spend on the platform has almost equaled that of Netflix. According to the Financial Times, global TikTok users spend an average of 95 minutes per day on the app. This figure is higher than any other social network or streaming service.

What makes the situation even more complex is that, according to a Digital i report, YouTube surpassed Netflix in daily viewing duration in 2025. While YouTube users watch an average of 99.1 minutes of video per day, Netflix's figure stands at 93.4 minutes. The fact that YouTube combines both short (Shorts) and long-form videos gives it a major advantage.

Netflix management, acknowledging this existential threat, has begun making changes to its product design. Specifically, in April, a TikTok-style vertical feed appeared on the platform. Through this, the company is trying to quickly introduce users to new content and hold their attention. However, only time will tell how effective the battle of algorithms will be.