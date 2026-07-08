SambaNova raises $1 billion for AI chip market

·26·Technology
SambaNova raises $1 billion for AI chip market

SambaNova Systems, a startup specializing in chips for AI technologies, has successfully raised $1 billion in its latest funding round. Following this financing, the company's market valuation has reached $11 billion. This event signals the emergence of a worthy competitor to giants like NVIDIA in the global technology market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The investment round was led by General Atlantic. SambaNova CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Liang told TechCrunch that several more investors are expected to join in the coming weeks, and the final sum could increase further. Notably, the company introduced its SN50 chip just five months ago and raised $350 million at that time.

Banking system and secure infrastructure

Along with the new financial success, SambaNova announced a partnership with one of the world's largest banks, JPMorgan Chase. The bank has decided to use SambaNova chips to run its internal AI systems (inference). This indicates a trend in the banking sector toward moving away from cloud services to private infrastructure to ensure data security.

According to Liang, the trust placed in this technology by financial institutions of JPMorgan Chase's caliber sends a strong signal to the entire market. Currently, large enterprises and governments need independent hardware to run their proprietary models in a secure environment. SambaNova aims to fill exactly this gap.

Partnership with Intel and future plans

The relationship between SambaNova and Intel has also reached a new level. Intel is not only participating as an investor but the companies are also co-developing and bringing products to market together. This partnership allows the startup to leverage Intel's massive manufacturing capabilities. Previously, there were reports that Intel intended to acquire the company for $1.6 billion, but the current growth rate suggests that SambaNova prefers to remain independent.

The company's main advantage is the ability to run the largest AI models with trillions of parameters at high speed on a single server rack. SambaNova products aim to lead in the following areas:

  • High-speed local execution of Large Language Models (LLM);
  • Providing energy-efficient and compact solutions for data centers;
  • Creating closed, secure AI ecosystems for the public and financial sectors.
The company's next-generation SN50 chips will begin shipping to customers in the second half of 2026. SoftBank is expected to be among the first to implement these new chips into its systems. SambaNova leadership has also not hidden its intention to take the company public (IPO) in the future.

SambaNovaArtificial IntelligenceIntelJPMorgan ChaseTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Australia's Largest Startup Competition: Application Deadline Extended for Startup BattlefieldAustralia's Largest Startup Competition: Application Deadline Extended for Startup BattlefieldToday, 03:50Meta introduces Muse, a new AI image generatorMeta introduces Muse, a new AI image generatorToday, 03:29The AI Market is Bifurcating: Will Open Source Models Replace Anthropic?The AI Market is Bifurcating: Will Open Source Models Replace Anthropic?Today, 01:28Microsoft shifts to its own models to reduce AI costsMicrosoft shifts to its own models to reduce AI costsToday, 00:53Discord unfairly bans thousands of users due to AI errorDiscord unfairly bans thousands of users due to AI errorToday, 00:29Google announces launch date for new Pixel 11 smartphonesGoogle announces launch date for new Pixel 11 smartphonesYesterday, 23:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update