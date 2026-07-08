SambaNova raises $1 billion for AI chip market

SambaNova Systems, a startup specializing in chips for AI technologies, has successfully raised $1 billion in its latest funding round. Following this financing, the company's market valuation has reached $11 billion. This event signals the emergence of a worthy competitor to giants like NVIDIA in the global technology market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The investment round was led by General Atlantic. SambaNova CEO and co-founder Rodrigo Liang told TechCrunch that several more investors are expected to join in the coming weeks, and the final sum could increase further. Notably, the company introduced its SN50 chip just five months ago and raised $350 million at that time.

Banking system and secure infrastructure

Along with the new financial success, SambaNova announced a partnership with one of the world's largest banks, JPMorgan Chase . The bank has decided to use SambaNova chips to run its internal AI systems (inference). This indicates a trend in the banking sector toward moving away from cloud services to private infrastructure to ensure data security.

According to Liang, the trust placed in this technology by financial institutions of JPMorgan Chase's caliber sends a strong signal to the entire market. Currently, large enterprises and governments need independent hardware to run their proprietary models in a secure environment. SambaNova aims to fill exactly this gap.

Partnership with Intel and future plans

The relationship between SambaNova and Intel has also reached a new level. Intel is not only participating as an investor but the companies are also co-developing and bringing products to market together. This partnership allows the startup to leverage Intel's massive manufacturing capabilities. Previously, there were reports that Intel intended to acquire the company for $1.6 billion, but the current growth rate suggests that SambaNova prefers to remain independent.

The company's main advantage is the ability to run the largest AI models with trillions of parameters at high speed on a single server rack. SambaNova products aim to lead in the following areas:

High-speed local execution of Large Language Models (LLM);

Providing energy-efficient and compact solutions for data centers;

Creating closed, secure AI ecosystems for the public and financial sectors.

The company's next-generation SN50 chips will begin shipping to customers in the second half of 2026. SoftBank is expected to be among the first to implement these new chips into its systems. SambaNova leadership has also not hidden its intention to take the company public (IPO) in the future.