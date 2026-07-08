Microsoft shifts to its own models to reduce AI costs

As the costs of supporting and developing AI technologies rise sharply, tech giants have begun implementing cost-saving measures. Microsoft is executing a new strategy to reduce its reliance on software from external partners like OpenAI and Anthropic. The company is now focusing on using more of its internal AI models, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has introduced its own proprietary AI models to process a portion of user queries in its most popular products, Excel and Word. Previously, it was widely advertised that core features in the Office 365 suite were powered primarily by OpenAI models. Now, the corporation is gradually striving for independence.

Independent models and new capabilities

Microsoft has not completely abandoned external partner models, but it has accelerated the creation of its own AI agents. At last month's Build conference, the company introduced seven new AI models, including text-to-image generators and specialized assistant agents for developers.

These changes are not limited to Microsoft. Major corporations in the global tech market, such as Amazon, Uber, Meta, and Accenture, are also taking steps to control and reduce spending on AI services. The excessive costs in this sector have become a concern even for the wealthiest companies.

New market trends

The cost of AI services has become such a serious issue in Silicon Valley that some companies have begun turning to Chinese models as a cheaper alternative. Although this raises security concerns, economic efficiency often prevails.

In a brief comment to TechCrunch, Microsoft representatives declined to provide further details on this strategy. However, industry experts believe that switching to its own models will allow the company not only to save money but also to maintain full control over its products, ensuring a more stable and independent future for the Microsoft ecosystem.