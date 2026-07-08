Meta introduces Muse, a new AI image generator

Meta Corporation continues to expand its capabilities in the field of AI. The new Muse Image generator, developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs division, has been officially announced. This tool allows users to create high-quality and creative images based on text prompts in seconds. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Known internally by the codename "Mango," this project will be integrated into the Meta AI app, Instagram Stories, and WhatsApp platforms. According to TechCrunch, the new feature is provided completely free of charge to regular users. This allows Meta users to create content directly within the social network without relying on third-party paid services.

A unique aspect of the Muse Image generator is that it not only draws images from scratch but also assists users with special "presets" (ready-made templates) when they lack ideas. This feature was introduced to accelerate the creative process and provide convenience for users who are not yet familiar with working with AI.

Comprehensive capabilities and practical application

The new model is not limited to entertainment purposes. Videos presented by Meta demonstrate that Muse can be used to plan interior designs for Facebook Marketplace or create advertising layouts. For example, a user can visualize how a sofa they intend to buy would look in their garage using AI.

Muse Image also features editing capabilities. With its help, the following actions can be performed:

Removing unwanted people or objects from a photo;

Modeling a user's photo against the background of historical monuments;

Creating functional QR codes with custom designs;

Preparing unique filters and effects for Instagram Stories.

This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as Instagram and WhatsApp are the most popular platforms in the country. Now, local content creators and small business representatives will be able to prepare visual materials for their products without complex graphic design software.

According to Meta, using the Muse service will be free for daily needs, but after a certain limit, users may be required to subscribe. The company also confirmed that it is currently working on a video generator called Muse Video. This will allow for the creation of short videos using AI in the future.