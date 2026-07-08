Major Cyberattack in the US: Data of Nearly 7 Million Driver's Licenses Stolen

A cyberattack on the systems of AssuranceAmerica, one of the major insurance providers in the US, has resulted in the exposure of personal data for 6.99 million people, including driver's license numbers. This has been recorded as the largest data breach involving driver's license documents in the US this year. The incident highlights that personal data security is a critical issue not only for technology companies but also for traditional financial and insurance systems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded in 1998, AssuranceAmerica provides auto and rental insurance services in over ten US states. Throughout its operations, the company collects government-issued IDs, personal contact information, and detailed vehicle data from customers and potential policyholders. According to TechCrunch, such data falling into the hands of cybercriminals poses serious risks, including fraud and identity theft (impersonation).

How did the hacking attack occur?

In an official notification released by the company, it was stated that hackers gained access to the system on March 17. However, internal investigations were only concluded on June 15. The investigation revealed that, in addition to customers' names, contact details, and driver's license numbers, the hackers also obtained details regarding insurance policies, account numbers, and insurance claims.

According to AssuranceAmerica representatives, the hackers targeted one of the company's employees. As a result of the attack, the employee's credentials were stolen, and security measures were bypassed. Experts believe that such incidents are usually carried out via password-stealing malware or fake software. The compromised accounts have now been blocked.

General situation in cybersecurity

According to the Indiana Attorney General's office, the total number of victims is nearly 7 million, and official notification letters began being sent to them starting July 10. The company's leadership, specifically CEO Joe Skruck, has not yet responded to questions regarding whether they have been in contact with the hackers or if a ransom was paid.

This incident occurred at a time when cyberattacks involving driver's licenses and identity documents are on the rise in the US. For example, a similar incident was observed in Texas in June, where over 3 million driver's license and passport records were stolen. Such cases indicate the necessity of re-evaluating digital security protocols on a global scale.

Considering that government services and insurance systems are also becoming digitized in Uzbekistan, this incident in the US should serve as an important lesson for local companies. When storing personal data, it is crucial not to rely solely on technical measures but also to improve employees' knowledge of cyber-hygiene.