Ruben Amorim admits mistakes at Manchester United: A new chapter with Milan

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Ruben Amorim admits mistakes at Manchester United: A new chapter with Milan

Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim attended his first press conference as the head coach of the Italian club Milan. During the event, he spoke openly about his unsuccessful tenure at Manchester United, admitting to the mistakes he made during his 14-month spell in England. He emphasized that this experience served as a major lesson in his coaching career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Amorim took charge of Manchester United in November 2024, but his adventure at Old Trafford did not go as expected. The coach, who was dismissed in January 2026, admitted that he could not fully instill his vision into the team. According to Goal.com, the coach stated that it is difficult to list his mistakes specifically, as it would require explaining the entire context of that time.

Statistical indicators and criticism

Under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United recorded one of the worst results in the history of the English Premier League. Under his leadership, the team played 63 matches in all competitions, winning only 25 of them. 15 draws and 23 defeats exhausted the patience of the club's management.

In particular, the performance in the Premier League looked dismal: 15 wins in 47 matches and an average of 1.23 points per game. This result remained the lowest among all Manchester United managers in the Premier League era. At the time of his dismissal, the team was in sixth place in the league table.

Amorim was heavily criticized by experts and fans for his tactical approach and failure to integrate academy graduates into the first team. Nevertheless, he expressed pride in his time at Manchester and regret that he could not say a proper goodbye to the fans.

New goals with Milan

Now managing Milan, Amorim is confident that he has drawn the right conclusions from his mistakes. "Everyone learns from their experience. I have also learned a lot. I will try to change some things, while others will remain the same. But I believe that I am now a better coach," he said in a conversation with journalists.

Italian football and the Serie A environment will be a new challenge for Amorim. After the pressure and failures at Manchester United, he hopes to show his true potential at Milan and implement his tactical ideas. Fans are waiting for the Portuguese coach's attacking football to bring new victories to the "Rossoneri."

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