Paradigm venture fund raises $1.2 billion for tech startups

·26·Technology
Paradigm venture fund raises $1.2 billion for tech startups

Paradigm, one of the largest investors in the cryptocurrency world, announced that it has raised $1.2 billion for its latest venture fund. This is the third-largest venture fund in the company's history, aimed at supporting the most advanced areas of modern technology. This move indicates that confidence in high-tech projects remains strong in the global financial market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to company co-founder Matt Huang, the new fund will not be limited to the cryptocurrency sector. Although Paradigm is rooted in the blockchain ecosystem, its investment portfolio will now be significantly expanded. In particular, fields such as AI and robotics are expected to become the company's new strategic priorities.

From cryptocurrency to AI

While the cryptocurrency market has faced various fluctuations and challenges in recent years, the AI sector has shown unprecedented growth. In an interview with Bloomberg, Paradigm managing partner Alana Palmedo emphasized that it is impossible to ignore the changes currently taking place in the technology world. For this reason, the company is focusing its attention on broader areas known as the "technological frontier."

Nevertheless, Paradigm does not intend to leave the crypto industry entirely. In a joint statement released by Matt Huang and Alana Palmedo, it is noted that the company will continue to rebuild the financial system and develop blockchain infrastructure. In particular, work on blockchain tools like Foundry and Reth, as well as the EVMbench security project developed in collaboration with OpenAI, will continue.

New investments and future plans

Paradigm has already managed to invest in several major projects from its third fund. Among them are the following promising areas:

  • Zipline, a company engaged in drone delivery;
  • True Anomaly, a startup operating in the space technology sector;
  • Centaur, a project developing AI-based agent tools.
Founded in 2018 by former Sequoia partner Matt Huang and Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, Paradigm quickly became a key player in the venture market. Previously, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was planning to raise $1.5 billion. Although the final result was slightly lower than expected, the $1.2 billion figure is considered a huge success in the current market environment.

These investments will have an indirect impact on the tech startup ecosystem not only in the US market but also globally, including in developing countries. The focus of large venture funds on AI and robotics indicates that innovative solutions in these areas will increase and technological competition will intensify in the coming years.

ParadigmVenture CapitalAICryptocurrencyStartup
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