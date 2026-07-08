Neymar did not return to Santos after the 2026 World Cup: the club is waiting for him

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Neymar did not return to Santos after the 2026 World Cup: the club is waiting for him

Santos forward Neymar has taken a few days off from his club following the Brazil national team's unsuccessful performance at the 2026 World Cup.

According to Globo, the 34-year-old forward is currently staying in the USA with his family. It is not yet clear when he will report back to Santos.

Neymar may rest for at least 10 days

According to the source, Neymar is expected to take at least a ten-day break after the World Cup.

The player has not yet returned to Brazil. He is staying in the USA with his family, trying to recover from the pressure and the disappointment of the tournament exit.

Santos wants to hold negotiations

According to Globo, the Santos management plans to hold a meeting with Neymar and his representatives.

However, no specific date for these talks has been set yet. The club is waiting for the player to mentally recover from the World Cup defeat.

Was this Neymar's last World Cup?

Brazil's early exit from the 2026 World Cup has intensified questions surrounding Neymar's future.

Previously, there were rumors that this tournament could be his final appearance in a World Cup.

It is reported that the player's father has urged his son via social media not to retire.

Brazil stopped in the Round of 16

The Brazil national team was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing to Norway in the Round of 16.

Neymar played in two matches during the tournament and managed to score one goal.

Now the main question is in what condition Neymar will return to Santos and how the next stage of his career will unfold.

NeymarSantosWorld Cup 2026BrazilFootball
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