Argentina defends title: Major investigation launched into federation

·88·Sport
Argentina defends title: Major investigation launched into federation

As the Argentina national team fights to defend its championship title at the 2026 World Cup, a serious financial investigation has reportedly been launched off the pitch surrounding the country's football federation.

According to reports, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining whether there have been money laundering and financial irregularities in the activities of the Argentine Football Association.

FBI investigating AFA activities

According to EasySport, the investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the US Federal Prosecutor's Office.

Experts are analyzing the commercial activities of the Argentine Football Association within the US. The main focus is on whether US laws were violated during financial operations.

Large transactions in the spotlight

Reports indicate that operations involving more than $300 million are being examined as part of the investigation.

It is stated that these funds may have been generated through sponsorship contracts, the sale of media rights, and other commercial agreements.

Company activities are also being studied

According to the Argentine publication La Nación, the investigation is not limited to the federation alone.

The activities of companies involved in managing revenue are also being analyzed separately. Investigators are attempting to determine whether financial transparency requirements were followed in these agreements.

No official charges yet

It is emphasized that no official charges have been filed against any individual to date.

The investigation is ongoing and no final conclusion has been announced. Therefore, this situation currently concerns only suspicions and the investigative process.

National team continues fight in World Cup

It is reported that this off-pitch situation has not affected the Argentina national team's participation in the 2026 World Cup.

The reigning world champions continue their fight to defend their title. However, the financial investigation surrounding the federation could become one of the most serious off-pitch events for Argentine football during the tournament.

ArgentinaFBIAFAUSALa Nación
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