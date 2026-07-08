Arsenal Women sign Swiss national team star Geraldine Reuteler

Arsenal Women continue to strengthen their squad. The "Gunners" have officially announced the permanent signing of experienced Swiss national team midfielder Geraldine Reuteler. The 25-year-old, who spent eight years at Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, will now continue her career in the English Women's Super League (WSL). This is reported by Goal.com .

According to the official Arsenal website and BBC Sport, Geraldine Reuteler has signed a four-year contract with the London club. She will wear the legendary number 14 shirt for her new team. Reuteler is the third major signing of the summer transfer window, following stars like Georgia Stanway and Selina Cerci.

A blend of experience and skill

Geraldine Reuteler is considered one of the most successful foreign players to have made her mark in the German Bundesliga. During her time at Eintracht Frankfurt, she made 184 appearances across all competitions, scoring 54 goals and providing 44 assists. Her dynamic movement in midfield and ability to orchestrate attacks caught the eye of Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers.

Reuteler also brings vast international experience. She has earned 91 caps for the Swiss national team and was named her country's Women's Footballer of the Year in 2024. She played a pivotal role in her team's success during the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign, including their run to the quarter-finals.

Club management and player thoughts

Arsenal's Director of Women's Football , Clare Wheatley, highlighted that Reuteler had been a key target for the club for some time. "We are delighted to have Gery join our squad. She brings a wealth of experience at both club and international level, and she will help us in our pursuit of trophies," said Wheatley.

The player herself did not hide her pride in joining the London club. "Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world. I really like the team's style of play, and I am looking forward to testing myself against the best players in the WSL. I want to play in front of our fans at Emirates Stadium and contribute to the club's history," Geraldine Reuteler stated.

Head coach Renee Slegers highly praised the new signing's technical and intellectual potential. She believes that Reuteler's physical conditioning and vision will take Arsenal's midfield to a new level. This transfer signals that the London club is a serious contender for the title in the new season.