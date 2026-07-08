Real Madrid's masterclass in business: Academy players who never played for the first team bring in €108m and José Mourinho!
Real Madrid has demonstrated how to master the art of making real money in the transfer market. According to the prestigious Marca newspaper, the 'Royal Club' earned a total of 108 million euros by selling academy graduates who did not play a single match for the first team in the 2025/26 season. Zamin.uz presents the details of this incredible financial success.
Summer expenses fully covered: Mourinho and new signings
This net profit from the academy was enough to fully cover the Madrid giant's summer transfer market spending. With these funds, Real not only strengthened the squad but also brought in a new coach:
Marc Cucurella and Denzel Dumfrieswere signed using these exact funds.
The buyout clause paid to bring the famous coach José Mourinho from Portuguese club Benfica was also covered by this revenue.
Source of income: Who was sold to which club and for how much?
The biggest income in the transfer window was recorded through Nico Paz. Real sold him to Italian club Como for 60 million euros. This became the second-largest sale of an academy graduate in Madrid's history (after Álvaro Morata). At the same time, Real retained a buy-back clause for the talented player.
Other youth transfers that enriched the club's treasury are as follows:
Player
New Club
Transfer Fee
Notable detail
Nico Paz
Como (Italy)
€60m
2nd largest sale in history, buy-back clause included
Víctor Muñoz
Liverpool (England)
€20m
50% of the sell-on fee belongs to the Madrid club
Mario Gil
Milan (Italy)
€15m
Full transfer rights sold
Álvaro Rodríguez
Bournemouth (England)
€15m
Premier League club signed the player
Mario Martín
—
€3.5m
Additional small income for the club
That's not all: The treasury could grow by another 12 million
Former Real Madrid representative Sergio Arribas, who is currently the top scorer in the Spanish second division (Segunda), is expected to leave Almería soon. José Mourinho's former team, Lisbon's Benfica, is showing serious interest. If this transfer happens, Real Madrid will earn an additional 12 million euros according to the contract terms.
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