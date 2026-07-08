Erdogan hints at Trump's plan: Turkey activates two channels on Ukraine

·49·World
Erdogan hints at Trump's plan: Turkey activates two channels on Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his support for US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives regarding the Ukraine issue.

According to the Milliyet newspaper, he spoke about this at the NATO summit held in Ankara. Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is also utilizing existing communication channels with Russia to resolve the conflict.

Erdogan supported Trump's initiative

The Turkish leader positively assessed Trump's position on achieving peace in Ukraine.

"I support Mr. Trump's position on peace in Ukraine and declare our support for the initiative to compile a list of Ukraine's priority needs," said Erdogan.

This statement was made against the backdrop of the NATO summit and demonstrated Ankara's readiness to continue dialogue with Washington on the Ukraine issue.

Ankara also maintains contact with Russia

Erdogan noted that Turkey is using not only diplomatic channels with the West but also existing ones with Russia to resolve the conflict.

This means that Ankara is striving to maintain its role as a mediator in the Ukraine issue. Turkey has previously attempted to serve as a platform for dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

Zelensky is also participating in the NATO summit

The NATO summit is being held in Ankara on July 7–8.

According to reports, European members of the alliance hope to strengthen relations with the US President. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also attending the meeting, and Kyiv expects to receive additional military aid.

Putin's June proposal was also mentioned

At the end of June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had proposed that Ukraine limit combat operations to the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Putin, such an approach could allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to move troops from other areas to these four regions. At the same time, he emphasized that this is not part of Russia's plans.

Is Turkey seeking a new role in NATO?

Earlier, media reported that Turkey is seeking to take on part of the US role within NATO.

Erdogan's latest statement shows that Ankara is choosing a path of simultaneously supporting Washington's initiatives and maintaining dialogue with Moscow on the Ukraine issue.

TurkeyUkraineErdoganTrumpNATO
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