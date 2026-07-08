Prime Intellect startup raises $130 million and achieves unicorn status

A new era is beginning in the field of AI technologies. The startup Prime Intellect has successfully raised $130 million in a Series A funding round. As a result of this financial achievement, the company's valuation reached $1 billion, earning it "unicorn" status in the tech world. This investment round was led by Radical Ventures, with participation from giants such as NVIDIA Ventures, Intel Capital, and Dell Technologies Capital. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Founded in 2024, Prime Intellect's main goal is to enable enterprises to create their own independent AI agents without being tied to large AI labs. At a time when many organizations are forced to use closed systems, this startup offers companies a path to becoming their own "AI lab."

A new approach to creating independent AI systems

The solutions offered by Prime Intellect are primarily based on reinforcement learning. This method trains models by rewarding them for successfully completed tasks and penalizing them for errors. While building such complex systems was previously only possible for the wealthiest tech corporations, smaller businesses can now form models tailored to their needs using the Prime Intellect platform.

The company's main advantage is its "full-stack" platform. It includes all necessary infrastructure, from computing power to model evaluation tools. This allows companies to avoid the complexities of assembling various software components separately. According to ixbt.com, the platform operates on a market principle, meaning customers can choose only the modules they need.

Economic efficiency and real results

Currently, Prime Intellect services are used by popular companies such as Ramp, Zapier, and Flapping Airplanes. The startup's annual revenue reaching $100 million is evidence of how quickly it is gaining popularity in the market. For example, the fintech company Ramp used this platform to create an agent that searches for data within spreadsheets. Results showed that the new system was more accurate and faster than the most advanced open models, while also being significantly cheaper.

Not only major funds but also prominent industry figures participated in the investment round. Among them are entrepreneurs such as Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas and Box CEO Aaron Levie. Experts believe that the "one-stop shop" concept offered by Prime Intellect is expected to drastically reduce the costs of implementing AI in the corporate sector.

These changes could also be significant for the rapidly developing IT sector in Uzbekistan. Local companies are likely to use such platforms to reduce dependence on global cloud services and create confidential AI solutions based on their own data. Projects like Prime Intellect are an important step toward the democratization of AI.