Iran Issues Sharp Warning to US: Dangerous Turn Around Hormuz

Tensions between Iran and the US are reaching a new high. A spokesperson for the Iranian Navy stated that US forces would face dire consequences if they approach the country's coast.

This statement comes against the backdrop of new US strikes, Tehran's accusations against Washington, and reports that the ceasefire agreement is effectively void.

Strong statement from Iranian Admiral

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Navy, issued a sharp warning to the US.

According to the IRNA agency, he stated that if the enemy attempts to land troops on Iranian shores, they will not be able to return.

“If the enemy tries to land troops on Iranian shores, they will enter a hell from which they cannot escape,” Sayyari said.

Tehran blames Washington

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the repeated US strikes and the revocation of Tehran's oil sales license.

According to the ministry, these actions render the memorandum on halting military operations practically ineffective. Tehran called the US Treasury's decision a “gross violation” and placed responsibility for the escalation on Washington.

US reported to have struck over 80 targets

According to reports, the US military has carried out a new series of strikes against Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that these attacks were a response to Iran's actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports indicate that more than 80 targets were hit.

Trump says the deal no longer works

On July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire agreement with Iran is no longer in effect.

He called negotiations meaningless and used very harsh language toward the Iranian leadership. This indicates that diplomatic paths between the two countries have narrowed further.

Russia expresses readiness to mediate

During a phone call with the US leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to help de-escalate the conflict.

According to him, Russia can contribute to establishing stability in Iran and preventing the situation from spiraling out of control.

Every new statement and military action around the Strait of Hormuz brings the region closer to a more dangerous phase. The next step between Iran and the US could affect the situation across the entire Middle East.