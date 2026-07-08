Iran Issues Sharp Warning to US: Dangerous Turn Around Hormuz

·44·World
Iran Issues Sharp Warning to US: Dangerous Turn Around Hormuz

Tensions between Iran and the US are reaching a new high. A spokesperson for the Iranian Navy stated that US forces would face dire consequences if they approach the country's coast.

This statement comes against the backdrop of new US strikes, Tehran's accusations against Washington, and reports that the ceasefire agreement is effectively void.

Strong statement from Iranian Admiral

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Navy, issued a sharp warning to the US.

According to the IRNA agency, he stated that if the enemy attempts to land troops on Iranian shores, they will not be able to return.

“If the enemy tries to land troops on Iranian shores, they will enter a hell from which they cannot escape,” Sayyari said.

Tehran blames Washington

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the repeated US strikes and the revocation of Tehran's oil sales license.

According to the ministry, these actions render the memorandum on halting military operations practically ineffective. Tehran called the US Treasury's decision a “gross violation” and placed responsibility for the escalation on Washington.

US reported to have struck over 80 targets

According to reports, the US military has carried out a new series of strikes against Iran.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that these attacks were a response to Iran's actions against commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports indicate that more than 80 targets were hit.

Trump says the deal no longer works

On July 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire agreement with Iran is no longer in effect.

He called negotiations meaningless and used very harsh language toward the Iranian leadership. This indicates that diplomatic paths between the two countries have narrowed further.

Russia expresses readiness to mediate

During a phone call with the US leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to help de-escalate the conflict.

According to him, Russia can contribute to establishing stability in Iran and preventing the situation from spiraling out of control.

Every new statement and military action around the Strait of Hormuz brings the region closer to a more dangerous phase. The next step between Iran and the US could affect the situation across the entire Middle East.

IranUSAStrait Of HormuzMiddle EastGeopolitics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Huge waste landfill in Indonesia has been burning for eight daysHuge waste landfill in Indonesia has been burning for eight daysYesterday, 23:25Erdogan hints at Trump's plan: Turkey activates two channels on UkraineErdogan hints at Trump's plan: Turkey activates two channels on UkraineYesterday, 23:08Doctor who killed 15 patients in Germany sentenced to life imprisonmentDoctor who killed 15 patients in Germany sentenced to life imprisonmentYesterday, 20:29What happens to our brain in space? The surprising truth discovered by scientistsWhat happens to our brain in space? The surprising truth discovered by scientistsYesterday, 20:18Tensions escalate between USA and Iran following attacks in the Strait of HormuzTensions escalate between USA and Iran following attacks in the Strait of HormuzYesterday, 20:00Cargo plane with five crew members disappears from radar in PakistanCargo plane with five crew members disappears from radar in PakistanYesterday, 19:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12