Meta addresses privacy concerns related to its smart glasses

·40·Technology
Meta addresses privacy concerns related to its smart glasses

Meta has introduced a new security feature to mitigate concerns surrounding its AI-powered smart glasses. Now, if the LED light indicating the recording process is covered or damaged, the glasses' camera will automatically turn off. This measure is aimed at protecting user privacy and preventing the device from being used as a tool for covert surveillance. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The company's decision comes in response to public criticism that the glasses are not just a fashion accessory but could pose serious privacy risks. Meta noted in its blog that no other camera manufacturer in the industry has implemented such a strict measure. However, experts consider this step somewhat contradictory to the company's overall strategy, as Meta continues to collect user data.

Combating covert surveillance

According to Meta, some users have attempted to record others without their knowledge by covering the LED light on the glasses with simple electrical tape. Although the company later introduced technology to detect when the light is blocked, some "clever" users tried to bypass the restriction by removing or technically damaging the light. The new update is designed to counter such sophisticated tampering.

Nevertheless, Meta itself continues to ask users for more personal data. For example, users' photos and videos are used to train the Meta AI system. If the user does not manually disable this feature, their personal content is used to improve AI models.

Contradictory strategy and new projects

The Financial Times reports that Meta is currently testing a new prototype that takes photos every few seconds and continuously records audio. This casts some doubt on the company's statements about "protecting privacy." Although the company promises users that "only you will see your photos," its privacy policy states that any information shared with Meta AI can be used by the corporation.

Meta is currently at the center of several lawsuits and investigations related to its smart glasses. In particular, employees of an outsourcing company in Kenya have claimed that they were forced to review highly personal and inappropriate footage captured through the glasses during the training of the Meta AI system. This situation calls into question how effective the tech giant's data security promises are in practice.

As interest in smart gadgets grows in the Uzbekistan market, such privacy issues are also relevant for local consumers. While Meta is strengthening security measures to maintain its reputation, users must always be aware of where their data is going.

MetaSmart GlassesArtificial IntelligencePrivacyTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

OpenAI prepares to launch its most powerful GPT-5.6 modelOpenAI prepares to launch its most powerful GPT-5.6 modelYesterday, 22:56OpenAI Introduces New GPT-Live Voice Models: Conversations Are Now More NaturalOpenAI Introduces New GPT-Live Voice Models: Conversations Are Now More NaturalYesterday, 22:55Is the Future of AI in Video Games: General Intuition Proposes a New ApproachIs the Future of AI in Video Games: General Intuition Proposes a New ApproachYesterday, 22:50Major Cyberattack in the US: Data of Nearly 7 Million Driver's Licenses StolenMajor Cyberattack in the US: Data of Nearly 7 Million Driver's Licenses StolenYesterday, 21:57Prime Intellect startup raises $130 million and achieves unicorn statusPrime Intellect startup raises $130 million and achieves unicorn statusYesterday, 21:30Paradigm venture fund raises $1.2 billion for tech startupsParadigm venture fund raises $1.2 billion for tech startupsYesterday, 21:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update