Meta addresses privacy concerns related to its smart glasses

Meta has introduced a new security feature to mitigate concerns surrounding its AI-powered smart glasses. Now, if the LED light indicating the recording process is covered or damaged, the glasses' camera will automatically turn off. This measure is aimed at protecting user privacy and preventing the device from being used as a tool for covert surveillance. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The company's decision comes in response to public criticism that the glasses are not just a fashion accessory but could pose serious privacy risks. Meta noted in its blog that no other camera manufacturer in the industry has implemented such a strict measure. However, experts consider this step somewhat contradictory to the company's overall strategy, as Meta continues to collect user data.

Combating covert surveillance

According to Meta, some users have attempted to record others without their knowledge by covering the LED light on the glasses with simple electrical tape. Although the company later introduced technology to detect when the light is blocked, some "clever" users tried to bypass the restriction by removing or technically damaging the light. The new update is designed to counter such sophisticated tampering.

Nevertheless, Meta itself continues to ask users for more personal data. For example, users' photos and videos are used to train the Meta AI system. If the user does not manually disable this feature, their personal content is used to improve AI models.

Contradictory strategy and new projects

The Financial Times reports that Meta is currently testing a new prototype that takes photos every few seconds and continuously records audio. This casts some doubt on the company's statements about "protecting privacy." Although the company promises users that "only you will see your photos," its privacy policy states that any information shared with Meta AI can be used by the corporation.

Meta is currently at the center of several lawsuits and investigations related to its smart glasses. In particular, employees of an outsourcing company in Kenya have claimed that they were forced to review highly personal and inappropriate footage captured through the glasses during the training of the Meta AI system. This situation calls into question how effective the tech giant's data security promises are in practice.

As interest in smart gadgets grows in the Uzbekistan market, such privacy issues are also relevant for local consumers. While Meta is strengthening security measures to maintain its reputation, users must always be aware of where their data is going.