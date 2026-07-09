Meta begins creating AI images from Instagram user photos

Meta has integrated a new AI feature called Muse Image into its social networks. This tool allows users not only to create new images but also to edit existing photos and even generate advertising content directly within the app. However, one aspect of the new technology is sparking intense public debate: the system has the right to use personal photos from public profiles. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

With the Muse Image feature, any user can tag a photo from another person's public profile and use it to create a new AI image. For now, only private accounts and profiles of users under 18 are automatically excluded from this system. In all other cases, strangers can modify or process your photos using AI.

Privacy and security concerns

Experts believe this innovation poses a serious threat to personal privacy. The main issue is that users remain unaware that their photos are being used for generation, as the system does not send any notifications. This, in turn, can lead to negative scenarios such as harassment, impersonation, and unauthorized editing of a person's likeness.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, 35% of respondents expressed concern about such widespread use of AI. Meta's past controversies regarding user data, particularly the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the $5 billion fine imposed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2019, are further fueling public skepticism.

Measures to protect photos

If you do not want your photos to be used for training AI models, there are a few steps you can take. Currently, the most effective way is to switch your Instagram profile to private mode. There is also an option to restrict content usage rights through settings. As tech giants race to introduce new AI tools, it is crucial for users to maintain control over their data.

According to ixbt.com, Meta plans to further improve this feature, but lawyers and privacy advocates are demanding more transparency from the company. Experts believe that users must know exactly how and by whom their photos are being used. So far, the company has not issued an official response to these objections.