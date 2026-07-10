The OpenAI and New York Times Conflict: AI Giant Accused of Concealing Evidence

·32·Technology
The OpenAI and New York Times Conflict: AI Giant Accused of Concealing Evidence

The New York Times and The Daily News, two of the world's most influential publications, have leveled new and serious accusations in their ongoing lawsuit against OpenAI. The plaintiffs claim that the creator of ChatGPT concealed its ability to search its training datasets for copyrighted material and deliberately destroyed evidence that should have been submitted to the court. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

At the heart of this two-year legal battle is the claim that OpenAI illegally trained its AI models on media content. Until now, the company has maintained that searching its massive databases for specific materials was technically impossible and would violate user privacy. However, new information is casting doubt on these claims.

Secret Projects and Hidden Databases

According to court testimony, OpenAI engineer Vinnie Monaco revealed that the company had already implemented internal search systems to check for copyright infringement within its training corpus. Specifically, it is alleged that the company used a toolset called "Project Giraffe" and special filters to monitor the extent to which original texts were reproduced in ChatGPT responses.

Furthermore, it was revealed that before the lawsuit was filed, OpenAI had formed a database of approximately 78 million de-identified conversations. This database was used to analyze how much the AI was utilizing the intellectual property of other publishers. Lawyers for the plaintiffs believe that OpenAI deliberately made it difficult to provide the data it had already collected and analyzed.

Destruction of Evidence and Pressure on the Court

The New York Times states that despite a court order, OpenAI deleted billions of ChatGPT responses and provided requested sample data in an unusable format. The plaintiffs are asking the judge to impose disciplinary measures against OpenAI, including declaring the 20 million conversation samples provided by the company as unreliable.

In a statement, the legal team led by Ian B. Crosby said that if OpenAI believed its actions were legal, it would not have tried to hide the truth. This situation has once again brought the issue of tech giants' attitude toward copyright and their accountability before the court to the forefront.

OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri categorically denied these accusations. According to him, as the position of The New York Times weakens, they are attempting to infringe upon user privacy. The company emphasized that it will continue to protect user privacy and the principles of "fair use."

This lawsuit is expected to be an important precedent not only for OpenAI but for the entire AI industry. If the court rules in favor of the publishers, it could fundamentally change the way data is collected for generative models in the future.

OpenAIChatGPTNew York TimesArtificial IntelligenceCopyright
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