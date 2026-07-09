Spanish club Real Madrid has reached a final decision to extend the current agreement with one of its key midfielders, Aurelien Tchouameni. This news came as an unexpected blow to England's Manchester United, as the "Red Devils" had long been planning to sign the French footballer. According to information released by AS, the Madrid club has rejected all offers received for the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Negotiations between Aurelien Tchouameni and the Real Madrid management concluded successfully, with both parties signing a new five-year contract valid until 2031. This agreement is part of the club's strategy to retain young stars and shape the team's future core. The player himself stated that he wishes to continue his career in the Spanish capital and would not consider approaches from other clubs.

New salary and strategic decision

Initial reports suggested that Tchouameni would earn 13 million euros per year under the new contract. However, recent information indicates that the French defensive midfielder's annual income will be approximately 9 million euros. It is said that the player prioritized sporting growth and the club's prestige over financial gain. He considers Madrid the best place in the world to improve his skills and win trophies.

Manchester United's management had identified Tchouameni as a primary target to solve their midfield problems. Representatives of the Manchester club attempted to contact the player's agents, but the Real Madrid board completely refused to enter into transfer negotiations. The English club was warned early on that the French player was not for sale.

Team head coach Jose Mourinho welcomed this news with great satisfaction. The Portuguese specialist considers Tchouameni one of the best players in the world in his position. In the coach's opinion, Aurelien is crucial in controlling the tempo and flow of the team's game. The high level of trust shown by the coach has further strengthened the player's loyalty to the club.

Tchouameni has emphasized several times that he has fully adapted not only on the pitch but also to the club's values and the city's environment. His connection with Madrid has become more than just a professional contract; it has turned into an emotional bond. This ensured that, despite the noise in the transfer market, the negotiations proceeded very smoothly and without issues.

In conclusion, it can be said that Real Madrid continues to retain its "golden generation." Manchester United is now forced to look for other options to strengthen its midfield. Tchouameni's stay until 2031 is an important step that guarantees the stability of the Madrid club for the next decade.