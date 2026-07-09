Manchester United rejected: Aurelien Tchouameni extends contract with Real Madrid

·78·Sport
Manchester United rejected: Aurelien Tchouameni extends contract with Real Madrid

Spanish club Real Madrid has reached a final decision to extend the current agreement with one of its key midfielders, Aurelien Tchouameni. This news came as an unexpected blow to England's Manchester United, as the "Red Devils" had long been planning to sign the French footballer. According to information released by AS, the Madrid club has rejected all offers received for the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Negotiations between Aurelien Tchouameni and the Real Madrid management concluded successfully, with both parties signing a new five-year contract valid until 2031. This agreement is part of the club's strategy to retain young stars and shape the team's future core. The player himself stated that he wishes to continue his career in the Spanish capital and would not consider approaches from other clubs.

New salary and strategic decision

Initial reports suggested that Tchouameni would earn 13 million euros per year under the new contract. However, recent information indicates that the French defensive midfielder's annual income will be approximately 9 million euros. It is said that the player prioritized sporting growth and the club's prestige over financial gain. He considers Madrid the best place in the world to improve his skills and win trophies.

Manchester United's management had identified Tchouameni as a primary target to solve their midfield problems. Representatives of the Manchester club attempted to contact the player's agents, but the Real Madrid board completely refused to enter into transfer negotiations. The English club was warned early on that the French player was not for sale.

Team head coach Jose Mourinho welcomed this news with great satisfaction. The Portuguese specialist considers Tchouameni one of the best players in the world in his position. In the coach's opinion, Aurelien is crucial in controlling the tempo and flow of the team's game. The high level of trust shown by the coach has further strengthened the player's loyalty to the club.

Tchouameni has emphasized several times that he has fully adapted not only on the pitch but also to the club's values and the city's environment. His connection with Madrid has become more than just a professional contract; it has turned into an emotional bond. This ensured that, despite the noise in the transfer market, the negotiations proceeded very smoothly and without issues.

In conclusion, it can be said that Real Madrid continues to retain its "golden generation." Manchester United is now forced to look for other options to strengthen its midfield. Tchouameni's stay until 2031 is an important step that guarantees the stability of the Madrid club for the next decade.

Real MadridManchester UnitedAurelien TchouameniTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Politics Over Sport: Balogun Pardoned Due to Trump, While England Star Faces Harsh PenaltyPolitics Over Sport: Balogun Pardoned Due to Trump, While England Star Faces Harsh PenaltyYesterday, 23:33Nani addresses Ronaldo after tough defeat: it's not just about the resultNani addresses Ronaldo after tough defeat: it's not just about the resultYesterday, 22:35Goal updates World Cup favorites: intrigue intensifies ahead of quarterfinalsGoal updates World Cup favorites: intrigue intensifies ahead of quarterfinalsYesterday, 22:31Hidden Danger Before France vs Morocco: Three Players on the TightropeHidden Danger Before France vs Morocco: Three Players on the TightropeYesterday, 21:28Surprise name on Real Madrid's transfer list: Initiative comes from MourinhoSurprise name on Real Madrid's transfer list: Initiative comes from MourinhoYesterday, 21:15Haaland Inspired by Ronaldo: Norwegian Star's Unusual Diet RevealedHaaland Inspired by Ronaldo: Norwegian Star's Unusual Diet RevealedYesterday, 19:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan