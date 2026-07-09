Public channel creation feature launched on Max national messenger

·31·Technology
Public channel creation feature launched on Max national messenger

The increasingly popular national messenger Max in Uzbekistan has introduced a new and important feature for its users. Now, Android platform users can create public channels within the service and convert their existing private channels into an open format. This update serves to enhance the platform's reputation as a hub for information exchange and social media. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the messenger's press service, this feature will also appear in the desktop and web versions of the application in the coming days. This allows content creators to expand their audience and deliver information to an unlimited circle of users.

Procedure for creating a new channel

The process of opening a public channel is designed to be very simple and intuitive. To do this, the user needs to go to the "Chats" section and click the button to create a new channel. After that, it is required to set the channel name, description, and cover image. In the final stage of the process, it is sufficient to set the channel to public status and attach a unique link to it.

It is worth noting that for security and identity verification purposes, creators of public channels are required to connect the "Digital ID" system. If the user has not previously undergone this identification, the system will automatically redirect them to register. This measure is aimed at preventing the spread of fake and harmful content on the platform.

Statistics and growth rates

The rapid development of the Max messenger is also reflected in the numbers. According to the company's report, as of July of this year, the total number of channels on the platform has exceeded 10 million. Their total audience is an impressive 430 million subscribers.

The number of active users of the messenger is also growing steadily and has currently surpassed the 125 million mark. The introduction of the public channels feature is expected to strengthen the position of the Max platform in competition with major rivals like Telegram.

Experts believe that the emergence of open channels in the national messenger will create a new marketing space for local brands, media, and bloggers. This, in turn, will provide an impetus for the further development of Uzbekistan's digital ecosystem.

MaxMessengerTechnologyDigital IDPublic Channels
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