Ukraine nears missile tests: Statement also mentions Moscow

·43·World
Ukraine nears missile tests: Statement also mentions Moscow

Denis Stillerman, chief designer at Ukraine's Fire Point, announced that a significant milestone for the country's ballistic missile is approaching.

According to the representative of the company developing the 'Flamingo' missile, only one stage remains before flight tests can begin: the engine test.

One step away from flight testing

Stillerman Liga.net spoke about the preparation process for the Ukrainian ballistic missile in an interview with the publication.

He stated that the main task at the current stage is to conduct the engine test.

"We will just test the engine — then we will start flight tests," he said.

Missile will be checked for executing algorithm commands

The chief designer emphasized that the next stage will involve monitoring the missile's control system, flight stability, and execution of algorithmic instructions.

According to Stillerman, once it is confirmed that the missile is being controlled and moving according to established algorithms, the next phase will commence.

Statement regarding Russian territory draws attention

During the interview, the Fire Point representative also spoke about the possibility of conducting tests on Russian territory.

"In the autumn, we will test our missiles in Russia," Stillerman said.

According to him, Moscow was mentioned as the primary direction. Protected military facilities were also cited as potential targets.

Fire Point and the 'Flamingo' project

Fire Point is being cited as the company developing the 'Flamingo' missile in Ukraine.

This statement by company representatives may further intensify discussions surrounding Ukraine's missile program. Especially when it concerns ballistic missiles, flight tests, and Russian territory, the topic draws significant military-political attention.

Autumn months could be a decisive phase

For now, the main information about the project relies on the statements of the company representative.

However, if the timelines mentioned by Stillerman are met, the autumn months could become one of the most important stages for Ukraine's missile program. This could potentially impact the military balance in the war and Russia's internal security calculations.

UkraineBallistic MissileFire PointFlamingoRussia
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