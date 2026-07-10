Follow the France vs Morocco match live on our website

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Follow the France vs Morocco match live on our website

You can follow the live text commentary of the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-final match between France and Morocco on our website.

The match kicks off today at 01:00 at the stadium in Foxborough. Both teams have announced their starting lineups. France will start the match with Maignan, Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne, Koné, Rabiot, Dembélé, Olise, Doué, and Mbappé.

The Morocco lineup includes Bounou, Salah-Eddine, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Hakimi, El Aynaoui, Richardson, El Khannouss, Ounahi, Diaz, and Talbi.

We will provide real-time coverage of goals, dangerous moments, cards, substitutions, and key events throughout the match.

Live reportLIVE
00:31
Facundo Tello will officiate today's match as the head referee.
00:31
The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.
00:31
Welcome to the match between France and Morocco! Follow the most important moments of the game via our live text commentary.
FranceMoroccoMbappeBounouHakimiFIFA 2026
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