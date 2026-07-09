Politics Over Sport: Balogun Pardoned Due to Trump, While England Star Faces Harsh Penalty

·33·Sport
Politics Over Sport: Balogun Pardoned Due to Trump, While England Star Faces Harsh Penalty

On the eve of the World Cup quarter-finals, a massive political and sporting scandal has erupted around FIFA. The organization's unexpected decision regarding US national team striker Folarin Balogun has divided the football community. Most intriguingly, it is rumored that White House leader Donald Trump is involved in the matter. Zamin.uz investigated the details of this sensational story.

Did a phone call from Trump change FIFA's decision?

Despite receiving a red card, US striker Folarin Balogun has been cleared to play in the World Cup quarter-final against Belgium. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee made a surprise decision to suspend the player's punishment with a one-year probationary period.

Insiders report that a major political figure is behind this act of 'mercy':

  • Allegation: Balogun's punishment was deferred following a personal phone call from US President Donald Trump.

  • FIFA's response: The organization's leadership officially claims that the disciplinary committee's decision is not linked to any political pressure or external interference. However, few in the football world believe these statements.

Different rules for the English: Jarell Quansah punished severely

While the US star escaped with a light warning, a completely opposite and strict decision was issued against England defender Jarell Quansah. The English player, sent off in the match against Mexico, received a two-match suspension. Sky

reports that FIFA applied the harshest measure without hesitation in this situation. As a result: Quansah will miss the intense quarter-final clash against Norway.

  1. If England advances to the semi-finals, he will be unable to help his team in that crucial match as well.

  2. Two different fates: Comparing the cases of Balogun and Quansah

These FIFA decisions have fueled criticism regarding 'double standards' and a system of 'selective punishment' in the football world. To see the situation clearly, just look at the table below:

Player and Team

Match of Red Card

FIFA's Final Decision

Will play in Quarter-final?

Factor causing criticism

Folarin Balogun

Match before Belgium

1-year probation (punishment temporarily suspended)

Yes

, will play against BelgiumReports of White House and Donald Trump's call

Jarell Quansah

Match against Mexico

Full 2-match suspension

No

, will miss Norway and potential semi-finalNo leniency granted, appeal rejected

Currently, fans and experts are harshly condemning FIFA's actions. While a presidential call is enough for one country's representative, another team member is forced to watch the most important stage of the tournament from the stands. Have FIFA's rules, which should be as firm as metal, become weak in the face of big politics? This question remains open.

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FIFAWorld CupFolarin BalogunJarell QuansahDonald Trump
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