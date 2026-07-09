Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with French business leaders: new avenues for cooperation are opening

·25·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with French business leaders: new avenues for cooperation are opening

Head of the Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva held a meeting with representatives of leading French companies.

The negotiations focused on expanding cooperation in key sectors such as energy, education, water supply, transport, and urban infrastructure.

French delegation led by Claude Imauven

The meeting was attended by Claude Imauven, Chairman of the Uzbekistan-France Business Council under MEDEF International (the French Business Confederation).

He also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Orano company.

The French delegation included representatives from the country's major and leading companies.

Primary focus on priority sectors

During the meeting, Saida Mirziyoyeva emphasized that Uzbekistan is interested in expanding practical cooperation with France.

"We aim to expand cooperation in priority areas such as energy, education, water supply systems, transport, and urban infrastructure," she said.

These sectors are of significant importance for Uzbekistan in terms of economic development, infrastructure modernization, and investment in human capital.

A continuation of the dialogue with Macron

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that these negotiations are an integral and logical continuation of the high-level dialogue recently held with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This demonstrates that relations between Tashkent and Paris are not limited to political dialogue but are moving into a practical phase in the areas of business and investment.

New opportunities for French companies

French companies possess extensive experience in sectors such as energy, transport, water supply, and urban planning.

Therefore, this meeting could open new doors for major infrastructure projects, educational programs, and technological cooperation in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan-France relations are intensifying

In recent years, political, economic, and cultural ties between Uzbekistan and France have significantly intensified.

Saida Mirziyoyeva's meeting with representatives of French business demonstrates that cooperation between the two countries is now deepening around specific sectors and practical projects.

Saida MirziyoyevaFranceUzbekistanEmmanuel MacronOrano
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