Startup Mercor in talks to reach $20 billion valuation

The AI training and development startup Mercor is planning to double its market valuation in a short period. According to Bloomberg, the company is in negotiations for a $20 billion valuation as part of a new investment round. This represents a significant jump from its $10 billion valuation in October of this year, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

While negotiations are said to be in the early stages, Mercor has already announced that it has received a term sheet from investors at the new valuation. This financial growth highlights the strengthening position of the company in the AI market. This news, which is also of interest to technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, shows that a new giant is emerging in the global AI race.

Rapid revenue growth and strategic acquisitions

Mercor founder and CEO Brandon Foody announced on social media that the company's annual revenue has exceeded $2 billion. Notably, this figure is 100 percent higher than the result from just four months ago. Such a rapid growth rate is further increasing investor confidence in the startup.

Furthermore, Mercor announced the acquisition of Deeptune to expand its technological capabilities. Deeptune offers advanced solutions for training AI agents. Under the deal, the entire Deeptune team will join Mercor. This move will allow the company to create more complex and intelligent AI systems.

Recovery after challenges

The beginning of 2026 was quite difficult for Mercor. According to Business Insider, the company faced a data leak issue at the time and was sued by several contract workers. However, current financial results and new investment plans indicate that the company has successfully overcome these challenges.

The growth of companies like Mercor is expected to strengthen the demand and investment flow for AI technologies worldwide, including in the Central Asian region. Currently, the company continues to attract not only technological infrastructure but also the most talented experts in the AI field.