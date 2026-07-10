Meta introduces new restrictions against covert recording via smart glasses

Meta has released a security update for its smart glasses. This software significantly limits the ability to record video or take photos of others secretly using the device. Now, if the built-in LED indicator is damaged or disabled, the camera will automatically block. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The LED indicator located on the front of the smart glasses lights up when recording begins, alerting those nearby that the camera is active. However, according to ixbt.com, some users have attempted to conduct covert surveillance by physically disabling the light, for example, by drilling or painting over it. The new system detects such cases and stops the camera from functioning.

The company has previously fought against such manipulations. In the second-generation glasses, if the indicator was covered with tape or another object, the system would detect it and demand the obstruction be removed. However, tech enthusiasts found ways to bypass this protection. According to Alex Himel, Meta’s Vice President of Wearables, as smart glasses become more popular, instances of their misuse have increased, which is why security measures have been strengthened.

Privacy concerns and bans

This update was announced at a time when criticism surrounding Meta is intensifying. According to media reports, the company plans to add facial recognition features to the glasses in the future. Additionally, complaints have surfaced online regarding the use of these devices to harass women.

Due to privacy concerns, restrictions on the use of smart glasses are being implemented in various parts of the world. For example, this month, the New York State administration is banning entry into courtrooms with camera-equipped glasses. Similar restrictions have been introduced in Philadelphia courts.

Not only government agencies but also the private sector is taking precautionary measures. Some major cruise lines have banned the use of such devices in public areas of their ships. Such measures may become relevant in the future in regions where privacy is highly valued, such as Uzbekistan.

This update from Meta is seen as a step toward maintaining a balance between technological progress and human rights. While ensuring user convenience, the company is striving to guarantee that the privacy of others is not violated.