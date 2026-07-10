Instructor jumps from plane, leaves student alone in the sky

An unexpected incident during a flight lesson in Argentina has shocked the public. An experienced flight instructor left the plane mid-flight, leaving his 22-year-old student alone in the air, forced to land the aircraft independently. Local media reported this based on information from the prosecutor's office.

It is reported that the incident occurred on July 4 in the skies over Toledo, Argentina. While conducting a flight lesson in a Cessna 150G training aircraft, instructor Leandro Andres Bertazzo told his student Rosario: “You know what to do, keep going”, and then left the plane.

Rosario, who holds a private pilot license, immediately contacted dispatchers at the Flying Parrot flight school in Cordoba. Experts provided her with emergency instructions, and despite the immense pressure, she managed to land the training aircraft safely at the airfield.

Flight school director Eduardo Alvarez praised the student's actions.

“She was in a state of deep shock. Nevertheless, she handled the situation calmly, demonstrated professionalism, and landed the plane perfectly,” he said.

Shortly after the incident, a search flight was conducted, and the instructor's body was found in a rural area of Cordoba province. Authorities confirmed his death.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident. Experts have confiscated the aircraft for examination and are studying all circumstances leading to the event. During the investigation, information emerged that the instructor had recently been receiving treatment for mental health issues. It is said that no one other than his close relatives was aware of this.

The flight school management stated that colleagues and students did not notice any alarming signs in the instructor's behavior. Therefore, this incident was completely unexpected for them as well.

Investigators are focusing on another important aspect. They state that opening the door of a Cessna 150G during flight is not easy, and it is compared to opening the door of a car moving at high speed. Despite this, the aircraft was not seriously damaged after the incident, and even the door remained intact.

According to reports, Leandro Andres Bertazzo was a pilot with many years of experience, holding an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) license, a first-class commercial pilot license, and a flight instructor license. During his career, he also worked in neighboring Chile. Law enforcement agencies are currently continuing their investigation to determine all the circumstances of the event.