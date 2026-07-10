The 'Carrier Pigeon' of Our Time: Why Did the Roost Messenger Become Popular?

In the age of digital technology, instant information delivery has become the norm. However, the new Roost app, created by Ticketmaster employee Logan Mendelson, completely rejects this rule. In this messenger, messages are delivered by virtual birds, and just like in real life, it takes hours or even days for them to travel a certain distance. Unexpectedly, this "slow communication" concept sparked great interest among internet users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The app initially started as a small personal project for the author to communicate with friends. However, the service achieved viral popularity after a story spread on Threads about school students using Roost to correspond in Old English. In just three days, the number of users grew from 10,000 to 100,000, and five weeks later, this figure exceeded 300,000.

The philosophy of the 'slow social network'

The Roost concept is based on the term "slow-cial," which aims to free users from the pressure of constant notifications and the need for instant replies. Each registered person has four virtual assistants. The speed of message delivery depends on the chosen "courier": the falcon is considered the fastest, while the hummingbird moves a bit slower. For the most patient users, even snails and turtles are ready to serve.

Mendelson believes that this approach forces people to approach correspondence with more attention and responsibility. For the younger generation, tired of the endless stream of messages in modern messengers, this has become a unique source of nostalgia and peace. The app also features a Pen Pals function, which allows users to communicate anonymously with their peers.

Security and AI capabilities

The creator has placed special emphasis on security. For now, the photo-sending function is disabled in the app—this will remain in effect until a reliable moderation system is created. Users can only see each other's cities of residence, which ensures the protection of personal data.

Logan Mendelson admits that it would have been impossible to manage such a large-scale project alone without AI tools. Nevertheless, he emphasizes that he independently makes decisions regarding the platform's development strategy. The Roost messenger is proof that in today's fast-paced world, people still feel the need for sincere and unhurried communication.