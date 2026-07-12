NVIDIA's Rubin Ultra AI system valued at $21 million

·23·Technology
NVIDIA's Rubin Ultra AI system valued at $21 million

NVIDIA, maintaining its absolute leadership in the AI technology market, is set to set new industry price records with its upcoming Rubin Ultra platform. According to BofA Global Research analysts, the price of this high-performance AI rack is expected to be approximately $21 million. This figure is surprising not only to the tech world but also to major financial institutions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For comparison, currently popular Blackwell Ultra racks are valued at around $4 million. Standard Rubin racks are expected to sell in the $6 million to $9 million range. The sharp price increase of the Rubin Ultra model is directly related to its internal architecture and unprecedented memory capacity. According to ixbt.com, this price will further solidify NVIDIA's position in the corporate segment.

Memory technologies and technical specifications

One of the most expensive parts of the Rubin Ultra system is the high-bandwidth HBM memory. According to analyses, these memory modules alone account for $1.5 million of the rack's price. The system also utilizes advanced SOCAMM2 technology, which takes its efficiency to a new level. Such technological solutions are crucial for training complex neural networks and processing large volumes of data.

The growth rate of memory capacity is astonishing: while the standard Rubin model features 288 GB of HBM memory per GPU, the Rubin Ultra version doubles this to 576 GB. As a result, the entire rack will have a total of nearly 83 TB of HBM memory. This allows for a multi-fold increase in the processing speed of AI models.

Economic efficiency and market analysis

Interestingly, the cost per 1 GB of memory in the Rubin Ultra rack has remained almost unchanged. Analysts estimate the cost per gigabyte of memory at $18.4 for the Rubin model and $18.49 for the Rubin Ultra model. In other words, the increase in the total price is not due to the technology becoming more expensive, but rather a sharp increase in the number of components installed in the system.

For countries undergoing rapid digital transformation, such technologies may currently seem very expensive. However, the ability to access these capabilities through global cloud services (Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure) opens new horizons for local developers and startups. NVIDIA's Rubin series is expected to become the main driver of the global AI economy in the coming years.

In conclusion, a $21 million price tag will not be an obstacle for major tech giants. On the contrary, as the demand for computing power grows, solutions like NVIDIA Rubin Ultra are destined to become market dominants and define the leader in the AI race.

NVIDIARubin UltraСунъий ИнтеллектТехнологияGPU
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