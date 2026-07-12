Individuals attempting to distribute narcotics in Bektemir exposed

During operational-preventive measures in the Bektemir district, individuals suspected of distributing narcotics using the "dead drop" method were apprehended.

The initial incident was recorded in the "Iyk-ota" neighborhood. Patrol service officers found two citizens suspicious while on duty and searched them in the presence of witnesses.

During the search, 43 individually packaged narcotic substances were discovered in their possession. It is reported that the substances were ready for sale.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under Part 5 of Article 273 of the Criminal Code. Both suspects have been taken into custody.

Additionally, another individual was apprehended during a special operation conducted by district internal affairs officers. A personal search revealed 15 packaged narcotic substances, which were confiscated in accordance with established procedures.

Investigative actions have also begun regarding this case. A preventive measure of detention has been selected for the suspect.

Internal affairs agencies stated that raids aimed at preventing the spread of narcotic substances will continue.