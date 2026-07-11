Follow the Norway vs England match live on our website

·45·Sport
Follow the Norway vs England match live on our website

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-final, Norway and England will face each other. The match kicks off tomorrow at 02:00 Tashkent time at the Miami Gardens stadium in Miami.

Our website will provide live text commentary of this match. Throughout the game, goals, dangerous chances, cards, substitutions, and referee decisions will be covered in real-time.

According to pre-match predictions, England has a higher probability of winning in regular time. Norway's win is rated at 24 percent, the possibility of extra time at 26 percent, and England's win at 50 percent.

Follow the quarter-final match between Norway and England with us on our website.

НорвегияАнглияFIFA 2026Жонли трансляцияЧорак финалМайами Гарденс
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