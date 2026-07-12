Lenovo introduces new computer with two independent GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards

Lenovo has launched a unique configuration of its new ThinkCentre X Tower workstation in the Chinese market. The key feature of this device is that it comes equipped with two NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards simultaneously. This approach significantly increases graphics power for professional users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new computer appeared on the JD platform at a price of 35,999 yuan (approximately 5,300 USD). It is worth noting that Lenovo first showcased this series of devices at CES 2026, but the price and technical details of this dual-GPU version have only now been revealed.

Graphics power and technical capabilities

The heart of the system is a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus processor. The device is equipped with 64 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. The two GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards provide a total of 32 GB of GDDR7 memory. However, there is an important nuance: Lenovo does not classify this computer as a gaming machine.

The point is that the system does not support combining the graphics cards using the classic SLI method. This means that modern games cannot see these two cards as a single 32 GB graphics accelerator. Instead, each graphics card operates independently, and task distribution is handled by specialized software.

Usage areas and chassis structure

Working with and training AI models;

Complex 3D rendering and visualization processes;

Processing large volumes of video data;

Engineering calculations and scientific modeling.

The workstation is primarily designed for the following areas:

The device is housed in a 34-liter chassis measuring 425 × 225 × 495 mm. It weighs approximately 21 kilograms. Lenovo engineers paid special attention to dust protection and internal monitoring functions. The computer monitors fan efficiency and component contamination levels in real-time.

As for connectivity, the ThinkCentre X Tower is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 7 adapter, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 interface providing speeds of 40 Gbps. So far, there is no official information on when this powerful workstation will be available in markets outside of China or its international pricing.