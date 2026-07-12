NVIDIA is preparing the GeForce RTX 5090 SE model: Features and differences

NVIDIA, the leader in the GPU market, plans to expand its new generation of graphics cards with an unexpected model. According to the GameGPU resource, the manufacturer is working on a new device called the GeForce RTX 5090 SE. This model is intended to bridge the significant technical gap between the flagship RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080, which sits one tier below. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to information, the RTX 5090 SE model will be a significantly cut-down version of the flagship. Although there are rumors about an RTX 5080 Super in the market, experts predict that this model will only feature increased memory capacity, with performance remaining largely unchanged. For this reason, NVIDIA aims to offer the SE (Special Edition) version as a more powerful alternative to users.

Changes in technical specifications

The new graphics card will be based on the same GB202 graphics chip as the flagship model, but its internal power will be significantly limited. While the standard RTX 5090 model has 21,760 CUDA cores, this figure is expected to be reduced to 14,080 in the SE version. This represents a decrease of nearly 35 percent. For comparison, the RTX 5080 model has 10,752 CUDA cores.

Nevertheless, the RTX 5090 SE will outperform the RTX 5080 and its potential Super version in terms of memory system. The device will retain 32 GB of VRAM, but the memory bus will be reduced to 384-bit. This provides sufficient bandwidth for professional designers and heavy gaming enthusiasts.

Market position and price

The exact release date and price of the new graphics card have not yet been announced. However, analysts believe that the price of the RTX 5090 SE may not differ significantly from the flagship. The main reason cited for this is the high volume of VRAM, as memory chips account for a significant portion of the graphics card's production cost.

Demand for NVIDIA products in the Uzbekistan market has consistently remained high. Especially with the development of esports and 3D modeling, such high-performance devices quickly find their buyers. If this model goes on sale, it could become an ideal choice for users seeking a balance between price and quality who do not want to overspend on the flagship.