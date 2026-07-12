Ninja introduces the Slushi Twist for making frozen drinks at home

·2·Technology
Ninja introduces the Slushi Twist for making frozen drinks at home

During the scorching summer days, the need for refreshing drinks is greater than ever. Ninja, a well-established brand in the home appliance market, has unveiled its upgraded Ninja Slushi Twist frozen drink maker to address this need. This device allows for the professional-level preparation of not only frozen juices but also complex cocktails and coffee drinks at home. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The main difference and advantage of the new model over its predecessor is its dual system. The Slushi Twist is equipped with two separate 1.4-liter (48 oz) containers, capable of preparing two different drinks simultaneously. This feature is perfect for family gatherings or parties with friends, as it allows for making fruit slushies for children and alcoholic cocktails for adults at the same time.

Technological innovation and intelligent control

The most notable aspect of the device is its "Dual SlushAssist" technology. According to ixbt.com, this system independently analyzes the contents of each container and sets a specific freezing temperature for each side. For example, a milkshake can be kept in a soft, creamy state on one side, while fruit juice turns into firmer ice granules on the other.

The Ninja Slushi Twist is not limited to just frozen drinks. It features special modes for preparing the following types of beverages:

  • Classic Slushies;
  • Frappe and frozen coffee;
  • Milkshakes;
  • Smoothies and fruit ice creams;
  • Non-alcoholic and alcoholic frozen cocktails.
Another interesting feature is the "twist" dispenser. Users can pour each drink separately or combine both flavors in one glass in a beautiful spiral pattern using a special lever. This makes the appearance of the finished drink as attractive as those served in high-end cafes.

Ease of use and price

The cleaning process of the device has also been simplified to the maximum. With a special rinse button, the containers can be quickly washed with warm water. However, buyers should keep in mind that the Slushi Twist model takes up a significant amount of space in the kitchen due to its dual containers. Also, its price is not budget-friendly — the device is sold in the US market for around $399.99.

In the climate conditions of Uzbekistan, especially during the long, hot summer, such devices could be perfect for large families and those who love hosting guests. While this appliance is currently gaining popularity mainly in Western markets, it is expected to appear soon on local retailers and online shopping platforms.

NinjaСлуши ТвистТехнологияОшхонаГаджетлар
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