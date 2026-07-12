Moving Beyond Lithium: ESS Unveils Sodium-Ion Battery with 20-Year Lifespan

Revolutionary changes continue in the field of energy storage technology. The American company ESS has officially unveiled its modular Bridge system based on sodium-ion technology, which could serve as a worthy alternative to lithium-ion batteries. This innovation is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for its cost-effectiveness but also for its long-term durability. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Bridge platform is primarily designed for large energy companies, data centers, industrial enterprises, and critical infrastructure facilities. The main advantage of the system is that it reduces dependence on traditional lithium-ion batteries. According to IXBT, the new device is housed in a standard 10-foot container with a capacity of 1.2 MWh.

Technical Capabilities and Efficiency

ESS engineers designed the system to be modular. By combining several blocks, the total capacity can reach up to 4.8 MWh. Notably, the footprint of such a high-capacity device does not exceed the size of a standard 20-foot container. This makes it much easier to install the system in industrial areas where space is limited.

The Bridge system is delivered ready for use and does not require complex specialized machinery for installation — standard construction cranes are sufficient. The cooling system is also simplified, operating through natural air circulation. This significantly reduces operational costs compared to complex liquid cooling systems.

Advantages of Sodium-Ion Technology

Transitioning from lithium to sodium offers several strategic and economic benefits. ESS experts highlight the following features of sodium-ion batteries:

Low cost and abundance of raw materials;

High fire safety;

Resistance to ambient temperatures;

Resistance to long-term degradation.

The system can operate stably in a very wide temperature range — from minus 40 to plus 50 degrees Celsius. This is a crucial indicator for regions with extreme continental climates. According to the developers' estimates, the Bridge system can last up to 20 years without replacing battery modules.

Currently, interest in the new technology is very high. Shortly after entering the market, ESS managed to build a portfolio of orders worth over $1 billion. This indicates that in the near future, sodium-ion technologies will become the main competitor to lithium in the energy storage market.