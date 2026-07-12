AI tested for the first time in controlling a nuclear reactor in the USA

Engineers at Purdue University in Indiana, USA, have taken a revolutionary step in the energy sector. For the first time in the country's history, testing of AI, digital control, and cybersecurity technologies has begun on an operational nuclear reactor. This project aims to fully automate nuclear energy and bring safety systems to a new level in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The research reactor known as Purdue University Reactor Number One (PUR-1) was selected for the studies. It is worth noting that this device is not used for electricity generation, but for purely scientific purposes, training specialists, and testing new technologies in practice. In 2019, PUR-1 became the first reactor in the USA to receive a license to operate with a fully digital control and safety system.

Scientists believe that testing AI on a real operating nuclear facility rather than in computer simulations is crucial. This allows for an accurate assessment of how the software behaves during unexpected malfunctions or non-standard situations. According to Ixbt.com, this project is aimed at reducing the human factor in managing nuclear power plants and maximizing process optimization.

Small modular reactors and future prospects

The development of this technology will lay the foundation for the era of small modular reactors (SMR) and microreactors, which are being actively promoted in the USA. Such compact devices are seen as the most effective solution for powering remote areas, large industrial facilities, military bases, and massive data centers.

Digitalization is expected to fundamentally change the approach to nuclear energy. In the future, a single operator will be able to remotely monitor several reactors located hundreds or thousands of kilometers away simultaneously. This will significantly reduce operational costs.

The US Department of Energy is fully supporting projects in this direction. According to the plan, the first microreactors should be operational by 2026. However, before their large-scale implementation, it is required to prove the absolute reliability of digital control systems. The PUR-1 reactor has become the primary testing ground for this responsible task.

For reference, the PUR-1 reactor was built in 1962 and is currently the only operational nuclear facility in Indiana. The fact that this facility, with over sixty years of history, has become a testing ground for the most modern digital technologies and AI, demonstrates how rapidly the industry is evolving.