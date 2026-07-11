SpaceX to build a massive AI data center in space

·28·Technology
SpaceX to build a massive AI data center in space

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has revealed the technical specifications of its next-generation AI1 satellites as part of its Starmind project, designed to perform AI computing tasks in space. These devices will form a massive data center in orbit, serving to reduce the load on terrestrial servers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information published on the company's official website, each AI1 satellite will have a computing power of 120 kW to 150 kW. For comparison, this is equivalent to the power of modern terrestrial server racks. Such high performance will allow AI algorithms to be processed directly in space.

Technology the size of a seven-story building

The AI1 units are expected to be significantly larger than existing Starlink satellites. Their height will be comparable to a seven-story building, with solar panels spanning 70 meters in total. To launch such massive structures into orbit, SpaceX plans to use its most powerful Starship rocket system.

Since traditional cooling systems like fans do not work in space, engineers will implement liquid cooling technology. Radiators with a total area of 110 square meters will dissipate excess heat into the vacuum of space. Additionally, the devices will feature a special protective shell against micrometeoroids and space debris.

Advantages of the Starmind project

SpaceX experts believe that space-based data centers have several advantages over terrestrial ones:

  • Continuous and efficient access to solar energy;
  • No negative impact on the Earth's ecological balance or water resources (for cooling);
  • Ultra-fast data exchange via laser links.
Within the project, data will be transmitted to Earth via the Starlink infrastructure. The company has already filed an application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to create the Starmind system, which could include up to 1 million satellites. The request is currently under review.

According to ixbt.com, the first launch of AI1 prototypes is scheduled for early 2027. Subsequently, a new factory called Gigasat will be launched for the mass production of these devices. This move could turn SpaceX not only into an internet provider but also into a key player in global AI infrastructure.

SpaceXСунъий интеллектStarshipStarmindТехнология
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