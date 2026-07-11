Xiaomi Introduces Revolutionary Mijia Washing and Drying Set Pro for Fabric Care

·35·Technology
Xiaomi Introduces Revolutionary Mijia Washing and Drying Set Pro for Fabric Care

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the Mijia Washing and Drying Set Pro, set to make waves in the home appliance market. This new set includes a 10 kg smart washing machine and a matching dryer. According to ixbt.com, this premium set is priced at approximately $900 and is expected to impress even the most demanding users with its innovative features. This is reported by news source.

The main highlight of the washing machine is its Super Electrolysis technology. Special diamond-coated electrodes inside the device generate active oxygen through water electrolysis. Xiaomi engineers claim this method cleans fabrics more thoroughly than traditional detergents and easily removes even the toughest stains.

Smart Dosing and Resource Efficiency

The Mijia Washing and Drying Set Pro is equipped with an intelligent dosing system. The device independently detects the weight of the laundry in the drum and dispenses detergent and softener with 0.75 ml precision. A single refill lasts for about a month of use. Users can also opt to use disinfectant liquids instead of fabric softener.

Special attention has also been paid to saving time and resources. The quick wash mode for daily laundry takes just 36 minutes. According to the manufacturer's estimates, this mode reduces operation time by 45%, water consumption by 33%, and electricity consumption by 40%, which is highly relevant for markets where energy efficiency is a priority.

Gentle Fabric Care and Drying Technology

The dryer included in the set is equipped with a heat pump, offering a delicate drying mode at approximately 36 °C. The system automatically selects parameters based on the fabric type, ensuring that even wool garments remain undamaged. For pet owners, a special four-stage filtration system has been developed to effectively remove pet hair and lint from clothes.

The design of the units is also noteworthy — thanks to their compact body, they can be fully integrated into furniture. Depending on user preference, the machines can be installed side-by-side or stacked (column style). In a vertical configuration, the total height is 1720 mm, significantly saving space in the home.

As part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, this set can be controlled remotely via the Mi Home app. It also features Xiao AI voice assistant support and OTA (over-the-air) software updates. Small but important conveniences, such as internal drum lighting and the ability to add laundry during the wash cycle, make the user experience even more pleasant.

XiaomiMijiaТехнологияМаиший ТехникаSmart Home
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