Redmi Note 17 Series to Get More Expensive: Xiaomi Promises New Flagship-Level Quality

·38·Technology
Redmi Note 17 Series to Get More Expensive: Xiaomi Promises New Flagship-Level Quality

The Redmi Note series, Xiaomi's most popular smartphone line, is expected to face a significant price increase in the new generation. Company representatives have hinted that the prices for the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro models will be higher than previous generations, urging users to prepare for this. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

When interacting with users on the Weibo social network, Redmi's product manager Suncun responded to a question about the price of the new devices briefly and concisely: "Prepare yourself mentally." According to ixbt.com, this indicates that the price of the new smartphones will increase significantly.

However, the price hike is not just a marketing strategy, but is linked to a sharp improvement in the technical specifications and material quality of the devices. The manager emphasized that the Redmi Note 17 series will feature the best design, highest quality materials, and top-tier build quality in the history of the line.

Technical Revolution: 9000 mAh Battery and High Protection

The currently known technical specifications are truly impressive. The base Redmi Note 17 model is expected to be equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, a 50-megapixel camera, and a record-breaking 8000 mAh capacity battery. This is an unprecedented power source for mid-range smartphones.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro model reaches even higher peaks. Its main features include:

  • A massive 9000 mAh capacity battery;
  • A flat screen with 1.5K resolution and 3500 nits brightness;
  • Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protective glass;
  • A body fully protected against water and dust according to IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards.
Xiaomi also announced a special battery support program for the Pro version. If the battery capacity drops below 80 percent within the first four years, the company will replace it for free. In the fifth year, users will be offered the option to install an even larger 10 000 mAh battery under certain conditions.

In the Uzbekistan market, the Redmi Note series has always been a leader in terms of "price-to-quality" ratio. The price increase may come as unexpected news for local buyers, but the offered flagship-level features are expected to justify this change. The exact presentation date and release time for the new models have not yet been announced.

XiaomiRedmi Note 17СмартфонТехнологияГаджет
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