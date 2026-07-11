Meta removes controversial AI feature on Instagram following user backlash

Meta has canceled a new feature on the Instagram social network that allowed users to edit photos from public profiles using AI. This decision was made following strong backlash from social media users and privacy advocates. Company representatives admitted that the new technology did not meet expectations and raised security concerns. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Earlier this week, Meta introduced a new AI generator called Muse Image, developed by its Meta Superintelligence Labs division. This tool allowed users to tag another public account using the @ symbol and create new images based on its photos. However, the main issue was that the person whose photos were being used received no notification.

According to TechCrunch, the announcement of this feature caused a major stir online. Many experts and users expressed concerns about privacy violations and the risk of illegal use of intellectual property. Major tech publications even managed to publish special guides on how to disable this feature.

Security and control issues

In a statement posted on its official blog, Meta emphasized that user feedback was taken into account. "Our goal was to provide a useful creative tool and give people control over how their content is used. However, we heard the feedback that this feature did not meet its intended purpose and decided to remove it entirely," the company stated.

According to Puck News founder Dylan Byers, Meta faced pressure not only from regular users but also from major talent agencies, including the famous CAA (Creative Artists Agency). The risk of celebrities' likenesses being used by AI for various purposes, including the creation of inappropriate content, accelerated this decision.

Since the integration of AI into social networks, cases of misuse of this technology have been increasing. In particular, the creation of obscene images through the falsification of female celebrities' likenesses (deepfake) has become a global problem. The feature introduced by Meta could have paved the way for such abuses.

This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as Instagram is one of the most popular platforms in the country. The issue of personal data and photo security is frequently discussed in the local segment as well. Meta's retreat showed that major tech giants are forced to listen to users' security demands.

Currently, other functions of the Muse Image generator continue to work, but the ability to create images based on other people's public profiles has been completely blocked. The company promises to further strengthen security filters before introducing such tools in the future.