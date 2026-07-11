Honor introduces special Watch 6 Plus Motorcycle Edition smartwatch for bikers

·34·Technology
Honor introduces special Watch 6 Plus Motorcycle Edition smartwatch for bikers

Chinese technology giant Honor has unveiled a special version of its new product, the Watch 6 Plus. Named the Motorcycle Edition, this device was created in collaboration with renowned motorcycle racer Zhang Xue and his ZX Moto brand. The new gadget stands out not only for its unique design but also for exclusive features tailored for motorcycle enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main uniqueness of this watch lies in its software and exterior. When the device is turned on, a special animation with the ZX Moto logo appears on the screen, and notifications are accompanied by sounds reminiscent of a motorcycle engine revving. Additionally, a speed warning system and a dedicated motorcycle mode have been added for bikers.

Technical specifications and display capabilities

Technically, the Motorcycle Edition retains all the advantages of the standard Honor Watch 6 Plus. The device is equipped with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nit. This allows for easy readability even on sunny days, especially while riding a motorcycle. The case thickness is 10.8 mm, and it weighs only 41 grams.

One of the smartwatch's strongest features is its battery life. The 1000 mAh battery can last up to 35 days in power-saving mode and up to 17 days with active use. If GPS navigation is constantly enabled, the device works for 42 hours continuously. This is a crucial metric for long-distance travelers and athletes.

Sports and health monitoring

The Honor Watch 6 Plus Motorcycle Edition supports over 120 sports modes, including 15 professional programs. For instance, there is a special mode for badminton enthusiasts that analyzes swing force and speed, and tracks game statistics. The GPS module, which supports six satellite systems, ensures precise location tracking.

Health monitoring functions are also fully integrated:

  • Continuous heart rate (HR) monitoring;
  • Blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring;
  • Analysis of aerobic and anaerobic loads;
  • Contactless payments via NFC module.

The device meets IP69 and 5 ATM standards for water and dust resistance, meaning it can be used for swimming or in extreme conditions. Pre-orders for this model are currently being accepted in China. The price of the special version is approximately $235, which is slightly more expensive than the standard model. Sales are expected to begin on July 22 of this year.

HonorСмартватчТехнологияГаджетЗХ Мото
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Serious vulnerabilities discovered in US cybersecurity agency CISA systemsSerious vulnerabilities discovered in US cybersecurity agency CISA systemsToday, 06:29Revolution in Nuclear Energy: Ampera is Creating a Reactor That Requires No Fuel for 30 YearsRevolution in Nuclear Energy: Ampera is Creating a Reactor That Requires No Fuel for 30 YearsToday, 05:55Phia startup co-founded by Bill Gates' daughter accused of fraudPhia startup co-founded by Bill Gates' daughter accused of fraudToday, 05:28Space Revolution: Zenno Astronautics Tests Fuel-Free Magnetic EngineSpace Revolution: Zenno Astronautics Tests Fuel-Free Magnetic EngineToday, 05:20Xiaomi Introduces Revolutionary Mijia Washing and Drying Set Pro for Fabric CareXiaomi Introduces Revolutionary Mijia Washing and Drying Set Pro for Fabric CareToday, 04:52Meta removes controversial AI feature on Instagram following user backlashMeta removes controversial AI feature on Instagram following user backlashToday, 04:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update