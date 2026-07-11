Honor introduces special Watch 6 Plus Motorcycle Edition smartwatch for bikers

Chinese technology giant Honor has unveiled a special version of its new product, the Watch 6 Plus. Named the Motorcycle Edition, this device was created in collaboration with renowned motorcycle racer Zhang Xue and his ZX Moto brand. The new gadget stands out not only for its unique design but also for exclusive features tailored for motorcycle enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the main uniqueness of this watch lies in its software and exterior. When the device is turned on, a special animation with the ZX Moto logo appears on the screen, and notifications are accompanied by sounds reminiscent of a motorcycle engine revving. Additionally, a speed warning system and a dedicated motorcycle mode have been added for bikers.

Technical specifications and display capabilities

Technically, the Motorcycle Edition retains all the advantages of the standard Honor Watch 6 Plus. The device is equipped with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nit. This allows for easy readability even on sunny days, especially while riding a motorcycle. The case thickness is 10.8 mm, and it weighs only 41 grams.

One of the smartwatch's strongest features is its battery life. The 1000 mAh battery can last up to 35 days in power-saving mode and up to 17 days with active use. If GPS navigation is constantly enabled, the device works for 42 hours continuously. This is a crucial metric for long-distance travelers and athletes.

Sports and health monitoring

The Honor Watch 6 Plus Motorcycle Edition supports over 120 sports modes, including 15 professional programs. For instance, there is a special mode for badminton enthusiasts that analyzes swing force and speed, and tracks game statistics. The GPS module, which supports six satellite systems, ensures precise location tracking.

Health monitoring functions are also fully integrated:

Continuous heart rate (HR) monitoring;

Blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring;

Analysis of aerobic and anaerobic loads;

Contactless payments via NFC module.

The device meets IP69 and 5 ATM standards for water and dust resistance, meaning it can be used for swimming or in extreme conditions. Pre-orders for this model are currently being accepted in China. The price of the special version is approximately $235, which is slightly more expensive than the standard model. Sales are expected to begin on July 22 of this year.