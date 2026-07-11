Revolution in Nuclear Energy: Ampera is Creating a Reactor That Requires No Fuel for 30 Years

·34·Technology
Revolution in Nuclear Energy: Ampera is Creating a Reactor That Requires No Fuel for 30 Years

The US-based company Ampera has announced a new project expected to create a massive shift in the energy sector. In partnership with Adelphi Technology, the company has secured exclusive rights to neutron generation technology. This collaboration aims to develop ultra-compact and safe subcritical nuclear reactors, which are expected to provide continuous energy for data centers, industrial plants, and military bases in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The key feature of Ampera's technology lies in its subcritical nature. Unlike traditional nuclear power plants, these reactors cannot independently sustain a chain reaction. An external neutron source is required to initiate and maintain the process. According to ixbt.com, if the external generator is turned off, the nuclear reaction stops almost instantly. This is a high-level safety mechanism that minimizes the risk of technological disasters.

Technological Partnership and New Opportunities

As part of the project, Ampera acquired a stake in the California-based company Adelphi Technology. This enterprise has been creating compact neutron sources for scientific and government projects for over 40 years. Now, these laboratory-scale developments are being adapted for commercial energy systems. Specialists have been working on integrating neutron generators into the architecture of future reactors since the end of 2025.

Ampera has already taken several important steps toward creating its nuclear platform. Specifically, the company presented a full-scale prototype of a reactor core made using a 3D printer. This construction, made of silicon carbide, stands out for its durability and efficiency.

30-Year Autonomous Energy and Fuel Reserve

Developers state that the new generation of reactors will be capable of operating for up to 30 years without refueling. This metric is particularly important for remote facilities and maritime transport. In the future, such devices are intended for use in the following areas:

  • Providing autonomous energy for large Data-centers;
  • Stable power sources for industrial enterprises and factories;
  • Energy independence for military bases and strategic facilities;
  • Compact engines for large marine vessels and submarines.
Ampera is also developing its own fuel infrastructure. The company has established a subsidiary in Australia to handle thorium supply and the production of promising types of nuclear fuel. Thorium is considered safer and more abundant in nature than traditional uranium.

For countries like Uzbekistan that are modernizing their energy systems and showing interest in nuclear energy, such compact and safe technologies could be of great importance in the future. Small modular reactors are distinguished by faster construction and safer management compared to large nuclear power plants.

AmperaЯдро ЭнергетикасиТехнологияНейтрон ГенераторИнновация
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