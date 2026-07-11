New smartphone with a record 10,000 mAh battery is being developed in China

Another technological revolution is expected in the smartphone market. A Chinese manufacturer is working on a new flagship that will lead not only in high-capacity battery performance but also in display clarity and speed. With its technical specifications, this device could outperform many gaming smartphones currently available on the market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the well-known insider Digital Chat Station, the new gadget will be equipped with a massive 10,000 mAh battery. The manufacturer is currently testing two versions of the battery. In both cases, the silicon content in the battery is approximately 25 percent. This technology allows for a significant increase in capacity without increasing the physical size of the battery.

Another unique feature of the device is its display. It is reported that the smartphone will feature a screen with a 185 Hz refresh rate. This figure is significantly higher than the standard 120 Hz in current flagships or the 144-165 Hz found in gaming devices. Such a high frequency ensures extremely smooth interface operation and maximum precision in dynamic games.

A new step for the OnePlus brand

Experts believe that this concerns the upcoming flagship from the OnePlus brand. Previously, there were reports that this specific brand was conducting research on 185 Hz screens. The fact that other major manufacturers are not yet rushing to mass-produce such high-frequency displays could give OnePlus a unique advantage in the market.

The smartphone's performance will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. This chip ensures not only high speed but also energy efficiency. The 100 W fast charging technology will allow even a 10,000 mAh battery to be charged in a short time.

Interestingly, the new device will have a "super-performance" mode, through which the reverse charging function for other external devices will be further improved. This expands the possibility of using the smartphone as a power bank.

Digital Chat Station is a reliable source that has previously been the first to announce important news in the tech world. In particular, it accurately predicted the features of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models, as well as the fact that the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone would launch with a Samsung display. Therefore, the information about the new flagship is expected to be confirmed soon.

In the Uzbekistan market, OnePlus devices are known for their high-quality software and powerful technical specifications. If this model is released, it will undoubtedly become the ideal choice for frequent travelers and mobile gaming enthusiasts.