Leaders of the Uzbekistan national team Eldor Shomurodov and Abbos Fayzullayev have received further recognition. The players were ceremonially presented with cars by B.A. Holding.

During the award ceremony, both players were handed the keys to their new vehicles. The event was held in a festive atmosphere featuring national music and dances.

Well-deserved recognition for national team stars

In the photo Eldor Shomurodov and Abbos Fayzullayev are pictured with representatives of B.A. Holding in front of their new cars.

Guests, organizers, and a dance troupe in national costumes also attended the ceremony.

Support for World Cup contenders

The car presentation ceremony is seen as another example of the attention and support being shown to the Uzbekistan national team players.

Eldor Shomurodov and Abbos Fayzullayev have been key contributors to the national team's success in recent years.

Warm reception from fans

The news of the players receiving cars is being actively discussed on social media. Many fans are congratulating the national team representatives and wishing them success in upcoming matches.

This award ceremony organized by B.A. Holding is recognized as a fitting tribute to the hard work of the national team players.