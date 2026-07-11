A case that stunned doctors: Pregnant woman survives 7-story fall in Russia

·41·World
A case that stunned doctors: Pregnant woman survives 7-story fall in Russia

In Vladivostok, a woman who was 30 weeks pregnant fell from the seventh floor. Despite this, she survived and no bone fractures were detected.

The 28-year-old woman could not sleep at night. At that moment, she decided to wash the windows. While standing on the windowsill, she tried to reach the edge of the frame and unexpectedly fell down.

She landed on her back. Neighbors heard the scream and immediately called an ambulance.

The arriving doctors were stunned by the woman's condition. Despite falling from the seventh floor, she was able to move on her own.

Examinations at the hospital revealed that she had numerous bruises and contusions. However, no fractures were recorded.

Most importantly, the pregnancy is continuing. The woman is currently recovering under medical supervision and is moving independently.

RussiaVladivostokPregnancySurvivalMedical Miracle
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