Applicants can familiarize themselves with test locations in advance

·19·Uzbekistan
Applicants can familiarize themselves with test locations in advance

The list of buildings where test examinations will be held has been posted on the UzBMB website. The information was published so that applicants can determine their exam location in advance.

The list includes photos of the test area, entry points, location name, address, building number, and which groups will take the test at that location.

Additionally, the Google Maps location for each address is provided. This will help applicants reach the correct building on the day of the test without getting lost.

All applicants can visit the location indicated on their permit to familiarize themselves with the testing site on July 11–12, from 09:00 to 11:00 and from 13:00 to 15:00.

Applicants are advised to check the address, entrance lane, and building number in advance to avoid being late on the day of the exam.

UzBMBГугл Хариталар
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