Quantum Display Revolution: Scientists Extend QD-LED Screen Lifespan a Thousandfold

·1·Technology
Quantum Display Revolution: Scientists Extend QD-LED Screen Lifespan a Thousandfold

In the world of modern technology, display quality and durability are constantly improving. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and South Korea have announced a major breakthrough in the field of quantum dot light-emitting diodes (QD-LED). The new research focuses on solving the problem of short service life, which has been considered the weakest point of this technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

While QD-LED technology stands out for its brightness, color gamut, and purity, the rapid degradation (burn-in) of blue diodes, in particular, has hindered its mass production. Under the influence of electric current, these components lose their efficiency much faster than other colors. This significantly shortens the overall lifespan of televisions and monitors.

Causes of Degradation and a New Approach

To understand the root of the problem, scientists developed a special method allowing them to monitor the diode's operation in real time. According to ixbt.com, degradation processes occurring simultaneously in various layers of the device were identified during the study. It turned out that degradation occurs not at a single point, but in parallel across several layers.

Researchers noted the following negative changes within the device:

  • The quantum dots themselves undergo structural changes under the influence of electric current;
  • The auxiliary layers of the diode and their junctions gradually erode;
  • The release of hydrogen and oxygen was observed during operation, although the exact causes of this phenomenon remain undisclosed.
To eliminate these problems, scientists proposed an unexpected but effective solution. The idea was put forward to protect the quantum dots with an ultra-thin, transparent shell made of acrylic polymer. This protective layer serves to significantly slow down the destructive processes inside the device.

A Thousandfold Increase in Durability

The experiments yielded astonishing results: it was proven that the lifespan of blue quantum diodes coated with a polymer shell is thousands of times longer than that of ordinary samples. This means that in the future, QD-LED screen devices could last for decades without any decrease in color brightness.

The polymer shell acts as a unique protective barrier, preventing damage to quantum dots and adjacent materials during the passage of electric current. According to experts, this method can be applied not only to blue but to all types of light-emitting diodes based on quantum dots.

This discovery paves the way for the emergence of even thinner, brighter, and most importantly, longer-lasting displays in the near future. If this technology is implemented in mass production, giant companies like Samsung and LG will be able to take the quality of their products to a new level.

ТехнологияДисплейКвант нуқталариMITИнновация
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