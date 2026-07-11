Harry Kane on playing golf with Donald Trump: It was a surreal experience

England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shared his impressions of playing golf with US President Donald Trump in Florida. The footballer called the meeting a "surreal experience" and praised the 80-year-old politician's sporting skills. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Preparing for the World Cup quarter-final match against Norway, Harry Kane revealed details of the event at a press conference in Miami. According to him, the meeting took place about 18 months ago while the player was vacationing in the Palm Beach area. Kane, who emphasized that a personal invitation from the President is impossible to turn down, did not hide his admiration for the politician's physical condition and accuracy during the game.

The President's golf skills

"When the President invites you somewhere, it's hard to say no. Meeting him and playing golf was truly a unique experience. To be honest, his game is very good. I hope that when I reach his age, I can play at that level," Harry Kane said, as quoted by ixbt.com.

Donald Trump, in turn, expressed positive thoughts about Harry Kane on his Truth Social platform. Following England's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the Round of 16, Trump praised the footballer both as a person and as a professional athlete, calling him a "great guy and a skilled golfer."

David Beckham's visit to the national team

The England national team camp is in the spotlight not only for news involving politicians but also for the support of legendary players. Sir David Beckham visited the "Three Lions" training at the Inter Miami base. This visit served as an additional source of motivation for the players ahead of the important match.

Harry Kane revealed that he is in constant contact with Beckham and that the legendary midfielder sends him messages after almost every game. "He wished us luck. David is a huge England fan, and we all know how important it was for him to represent the national team and wear the captain's armband," the striker added.

Currently, the England national team is focusing all its attention on the decisive match against Norway. The mental state of leaders like Harry Kane and the atmosphere within the team are expected to be crucial for advancing to the next stage of the tournament. The football community is watching with great interest not only the actions on the pitch but also the interesting off-field encounters of the stars.